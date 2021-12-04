anil-kapoor-says-trolling-affects-him-but-not-as-much-as-it-affects-janhvi-or-sonam-kapoor

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, actor Anil Kapoor spoke about dealing with trolls and said that he has become so thick skin that he does not get affected by it anymore.

"When I feel certain kind of trolling is happening to any member of my family, not only me because obviously I being in films for so many years I am completely thick skin, (trolling) affects me but not as much as it would affect Janhvi or Sonam or Rhea Kapoor or Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor or Arjun Kapoor. I am sure they get much more affected by it. But the younger generation is learning much faster on how to tackle this social media," said Anil.

Anil was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor at the summit, who also shared her stand on the trolling and said that she used to give it a lot of value.

"One also needs to identify that although many people are on social media, that still isn't the majority of people's voice. It's a huge part of what they're thinking but they are many things to take into account, there are many variables. I'm used to the critiquing. I think I've been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it for a long time but you try to take from it what you can," shared Janhvi.

With respect to work, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, Mr & Mrs Maahi and Takht.