Sara Ali Khan Wants To Stay Away From Remakes For Time Being; Admits She Is 'Greedier For Meaty Parts'

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her latest film Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re in which she featured alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The romantic drama gave her an equally meaty role as her co-star Dhanush in contrast to her previous two flicks Simmba and Coolie No 1.

In a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times when Sara was asked why she agreed to be a part of those films despite knowing that she has limited screen space, the actress revealed, "For me, the role and screen time matter. Of course, having done Aanand ji's film, I am greedy, I want more meaty parts. I want to do all kinds of films. Today, if Rohit Shetty (director of Simmba) comes to me with another commercial film where he needs me to do another Aankh Maare, I will do it."

However, Sara also added that she wants to stay away from remakes for time being and joked that she will star in Atrangi Re remake which Aanand L Rai will start rolling at India Gate in Delhi.

The actress further told that she believes in versatility which makes her take up different kind of films. Speaking about it, Sara explained, "The favourite thing of my job is that ek din main Ranveer Singh ke saath high energy gaane karungi, aur doosre din Dhanush ke saath scene karungi, Varun (Dhawan) ke saath comedy. That's why I do what I do so that I can do everything."

Sara further confessed that post the release of Atrangi Re, she has become greedier for meaty parts.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film in which she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The duo wrapped shooting for this film last month.