      Sara Ali Khan Sports New Look As She Gets Spotted In Mumbai

      Riding high on the success of her last release, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan has been recently spotted by the paparazzi, sporting an all new look that has piqued curiosity and much anticipation among the industry and especially her fans.

      Sara's new impressive hairdo has been the talk of the town ever since the young successful star has been spotted by the paparazzi, leading to several rumours and speculations on social media, if it's for her next project.

      The 'namaste' girl has been hugely appreciated for her new 'blue streaks' look by the paps.

      Read more about: sara ali khan atrangi re new look
