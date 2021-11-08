Bhagyashree Reveals Why She Stayed Away From Films For A Decade

Bhagyashree who debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya, recently made her comeback in films after a decade with Kangana Ranaut's multilingual film Thalaivii. In her new interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up on her long hiatus from movies. She revealed that she had to do the same owing to a health condition.

Bhagyashree told the tabloid that during the shoot of her TV show Laut Aao Trisha, she couldn't move her right hand, and it took her a year to recover from it. The actress said, "During the course of the shooting for my television show Laut Aao Trisha (2014-15), I couldn't move my right hand and it took me a year to recover from it, adding that this 'life changing' episode opened up a new world for her and she took to studying during that period.

"I studied nutrition and fitness, virtually, from Stanford University, American Fitness and Professional Associates, and University of Pennsylvania (UPENN)," Bhagyashree told the tabloid.

She continued, "The doctors had suggested surgery but I was really scared of it. I self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. I realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home."

Bhagyashree will next be seen in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. Speaking about the pan India film, the actress told the tabloid, "Maine Pyar Kiya (2989) was dubbed in about a dozen languages. It was the biggest hit, be it in Tamil, Telugu or Spanish. I went to Spain a few years ago and people recognised me from the film. I would say that multilingual is my forte."

The actress further said that she believes that now is the right time for her to return back to movies and added, "I've been very lucky and blessed. I couldn't have had it better and I don't think that I would want to replace Maine Pyar Kiya with any other project that's there right now. But the money is crazy right now and I'm glad that I've come back at the right time."

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree and Salman Khan had a cute 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' reunion on the former along with her actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani graced 'Weekend Ka War' episode of Bigg Boss 15.