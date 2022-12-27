Salman Khan's Former Co-Star Performs Yoga Inversions Like Pro, Fans Say 'Can't Believe She's 53' - VIDEO

If you want to achieve a fit body, you should remember that there's no age to start. Be it 20 or 50, once can always start attempting new exercises at any age. If you need some fitness motivation, you need to take tips from Salman Khan's former co-star, who has impressed the internet with her amazing transformation. We are talking about Bhagyashree.

The Bollywood star, who is fondly known for playing the female lead in Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, gave us serious fitness goals with her new video. She performed Yoga inversions like a pro, leaving everyone awestruck.

BHAGYASHREE INVERIONS VIDEO GOES VIRAL

On Tuesday (December 27), the actress shared a new video on social media, showcasing her fit body while performing Yoga inversions.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. They couldn't help but gush over Bhagyashree's fitness and even asked her about the secret behind her toned body. One user wrote, "Cannot believe that she's 53" while another commented, "Omg, what a fit body."

BHAGYASHREE SHARES BENEFITS OF INVERSIONS

The actress shared benefits of performing inversions while posting the video on her official Instagram handle.

"Inversions are known to increase blood circulation, help to regenerate brain cells that also helps to bring focus and calm. This exercise also build on your core strength, and enhances stabiloty n balance.

I try and do about 10 repetions of each of these exercises. It gives my face a natural pink flush which I love," she wrote.

Bhagyashree shared a piece of advice for her followers, mentioning that people who have blood pressure issues, should avoid doing the exercise. She also suggested beginners to perform inversions in the presence of an expert.

"However if you have a BP issue, you should avoid doing this exercise.... and ofcourse for the others, if this is new to you, do it under guidance," Bhagyshree added.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BHAGYSHREE?

2022 was an eventful year for Bhagyashree as she participated in the show Smart Jodi with her husband Himalay Dasani. She emerged as one of the finalists of the reality show, which aired on Star PLus. Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had lifted the winner's trophy of Smart Jodi.

After participating in a non-fiction show, she donned the hat of a judge of Dance India Dance Super Moms. The dance-based show, which aired on Zee TV, was also judged by Remo D'Souza and Umrila Mantondkar.

Will you be taking cues and tips from Bhagyshree? Isn't she serving pure fitness goals to us? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.