Boney Kapoor Upset With SS Rajamouli Over RRR-Maidaan Clash; Calls It 'Unethical'

Boney Kapoor Is Upset With SS Rajamouli

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Boney called SS Rajamouli's move 'unethical' and lashed out, "Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this."

Boney Kapoor Says SS Rajamouli Told Him That The Producer Was Under A Lot Of Pressure From The Distributors

In a separate interview with ETimes, Boney Kapoor spoke at length about the situation and revealed that he spoke to SS Rajamouli about the clash. "He said it was not in his hands because he had played no role in this and it is entirely between the RRR producer and distributors. He said the producer was under a lot of pressure from the distributors," Boney told the tabloid. He further added that he had no choice but to believe the Baahubali director.

Boney Kapoor Spoke To Ajay Devgn Post RRR's Release Date Announcement

Speaking about Ajay Devgn's reaction to RRR announcement, Boney said, "Ajay found out about it a day before the announcement was made. He told me that he had told the makers of RRR that they should speak to me as I have already announced that Maidaan would release on October 15. He asked them to sort out the situation but they chose not to speak to me. This is the reason why Ajay did not tweet or retweet the release date of RRR.

Boney Kapoor Lashes Out At RRR Director

On being told that clashes might happen at the box office this year owing to backlog of films, Boney Kapoor said, "But Rajamouli has made a big name for himself after the two Baahubali films he directed. In that context, I wonder why a Rajamouli film, after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion needs a holiday weekend?"

Boney Kapoor Refuses To Shift The Release Date Of Maidaan

The producer said, "Amit Sharma, who's directing Maidaan, had last helmed the superhit Badhaai Ho and the content of my film will speak for itself. The third week of October has Dussehra and Eid holidays and becomes a big weekend for overseas collections. So, no, I won't budge. I will leave it to fate."