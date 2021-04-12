Deepika Padukone Resigns As MAMI Chairperson Due To 'Current Slate Of Work'; Says 'Can't Give Undivided Focus'

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram story to inform fans that she has stepped down as the Chairperson of Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI). The actress issued an official statement in which she cited her 'current slate of work' as the reason behind her decision.

The Padmaavat star began her post by writing, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.

She continued, "I have come to realise, however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires."

"I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime," Deepika signed off her statement.

See her statement.

Deepika Padukone replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao as the chairperson of MAMI in 2019. After serving down as the head honcho for nearly two years, the actress has now decided to step down from the position.

Workwise, Deepika Padukone has a choc-o-bloc schedule with some interesting films in her kitty. This includes Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathan, Nag Ashwin's next co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Amit Sharma's The Intern remake in which she will be sharing screen space with Big B again and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat which has her essaying the role of Draupadi.

Besides these projects, the actress will also be seen in a cameo in hubby Ranveer Singh's '83.

