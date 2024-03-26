Kalki 2898 AD: These TWO OTT Giants Compete For Securing The Digital Streaming Rights Of This Multi-Starrer

Netflix
&
Amazon
Prime
Video
Vie
For
Kalki
2898
AD
OTT
Rights:
Prabhas'
upcoming
futuristic
science
fiction
drama
titled
'Kalki
2898
AD,'
written
and
directed
by
Nag
Ashwin
is
in
the
headlines
back-to-back
for
its
exciting
updates.
The
movie
which
stars
an
ensemble
and
celebrated
actors
of
Indian
cinema-Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Deepika
Padukone
among
others,
Kalki
2898
AD
might
likely
arrive
in
July
this
year.
The
makers,
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
have
been
actively
releasing
publicity
material
and
updates
about
the
movie
Kalki
2898
AD.
Prabhas'
look
as
'Bhairava,'
sent
his
fans
into
a
frenzy.
The
story
will
take
place
in
the
modern
city
of
Kashi
which
was
envisioned
by
the
filmmaker,
Nag
Ashwin.
Now
that
the
Kalki
2898
AD
film's
entire
shooting
was
completed,
the
VFX
and
other
CG
work
along
with
the
RR,
editing,
and
other
technical
works
in
the
post-production
phase
are
in
full
swing.
Kalki
2898
AD
OTT
Rights
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
two
leading
OTT
giants,
Netflix
and
Amazon
Prime
Video
are
competing
to
secure
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
India's
first-of-its-kind
science
fiction
thriller
starring
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
others.
As
per
a
report
on
Asianet
Entertainment,
the
movie's
digital
rights
might
fetch
more
than
Rs
250
Crore.
A
part
of
this
money
will
also
go
to
Prabhas
as
his
remuneration,
reportedly.
However,
the
filmmakers
are
slowly
considering
the
offers
and
are
not
in
a
hurry.
Amazon
Prime
Video
or
Netflix
may
finally
secure
the
rights
depending
on
who
quotes
more.
The
official
information
will
be
out
soon.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
of
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.