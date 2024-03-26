Kalki 2898 AD: These TWO OTT Giants Compete For Securing The Digital Streaming Rights Of This Multi-Starrer

Photo Credit:

Netflix & Amazon Prime Video Vie For Kalki 2898 AD OTT Rights: Prabhas' upcoming futuristic science fiction drama titled 'Kalki 2898 AD,' written and directed by Nag Ashwin is in the headlines back-to-back for its exciting updates. The movie which stars an ensemble and celebrated actors of Indian cinema-Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone among others, Kalki 2898 AD might likely arrive in July this year.

The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, have been actively releasing publicity material and updates about the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas' look as 'Bhairava,' sent his fans into a frenzy. The story will take place in the modern city of Kashi which was envisioned by the filmmaker, Nag Ashwin.

Now that the Kalki 2898 AD film's entire shooting was completed, the VFX and other CG work along with the RR, editing, and other technical works in the post-production phase are in full swing.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Rights

According to the latest buzz, two leading OTT giants, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are competing to secure the digital streaming rights to India's first-of-its-kind science fiction thriller starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and others. As per a report on Asianet Entertainment, the movie's digital rights might fetch more than Rs 250 Crore. A part of this money will also go to Prabhas as his remuneration, reportedly. However, the filmmakers are slowly considering the offers and are not in a hurry. Amazon Prime Video or Netflix may finally secure the rights depending on who quotes more. The official information will be out soon.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.