Deepika Padukone’s Delightful Childhood Picture Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Deepika Padukone stays quite active on her social media handle. The actor often shares some joyful throwback pictures of herself, much to the happiness of her fans. Today was no different as the actor took to her social media account to share an adorable childhood picture of herself.

Talking about the same, the picture has Deepika as a toddler. She looks super cute while sporting a delightful smile for the camera. The Om Shanti Om actor can be seen doing a punching gesture with her tiny hands. Her baby clothes consisting of a cream-coloured top, pink pants, socks and a monkey cap further makes the picture look extremely endearing.

Not only that, but the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also had a hilarious caption for the same. Sharing the picture, Deepika captioned it stating, "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main." The actor also revealed that the picture has been clicked by her mother Ujjala Padukone. We wonder what her doting husband Ranveer Singh will have to say about the picture. Take a look at the post shared by the Bajirao Mastani actor.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently launched her website which will give her die-hard fans a sneak peek of her professional and personal life. However, what was unmissable was her husband Ranveer's message for her in the testimonial section of her website. The Gully Boy actor had penned down some beautiful words for his wife that said, "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste - she's one of the finest actors in the world."

Ranveer had further gone on to say, "She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the much-awaited movie Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The movie will also be starring John Abraham and will have an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Apart from that, she will be seen in director Shakun Batra's next opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.