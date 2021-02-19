Shivaji Jayanti: Nachiket Barve On Designing Costumes For Maratha King's Character In Tanhaji

Renowned costume designer Nachiket Barve has won several laurels for his glorious contribution in the field of fashion. The designer had also designed costumes for the blockbuster 2020 period drama, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti today, the designer took to his social media handle to share his experience in designing costumes for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's character in the film.

Talking about his post, Nachiket Barve shared some close detailings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's costumes which also included the legendary ruler's weapons. The designer then shared some snapshots of actor Sharad Kelkar's costumes who played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. Along with this, Nachiket also shared a beautiful caption, sharing his experience during the process.

Nachiket Barve stated how designing a costume for a legendary character who is worshipped by billions requires special research and restraint. He also called the opportunity for able to work for the costume of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj precious. The designer's caption read as "Designing the costumes for a legendary character that is revered by billions requires special research and restraint. Precious are such opportunities. Looking at the process of creating the costumes for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji; the unsung warrior." Take a look at the post shared by the designer.

Meanwhile, Nachiket Barve and his wife Surabhi had become parents to a baby girl last year in April. The couple had welcomed the child through surrogacy on April 6, 2020. Nachiket had revealed to Mumbai Mirror stating, "Surabhi had a major aneurysm a couple of years ago. We were lucky to be able to be parents after her illness. Especially in the midst of all this gloom outside, our daughter has come like a ray of sunshine." The designer had also shared a beautiful post wherein he could be seen clutching onto the tiny fingers of his baby girl. He captioned the same stating, "A whole new love! Ecstatic, grateful and so excited to welcome our little girl into our lives. Baby Barve arrived this week catapulting our lives into infinite happiness." Take a look at the post which was shared by Nachiket on his daughter's birth.