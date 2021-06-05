Elli AvrRam Doesn't Fear Being Stereotyped In Film Industry; Says 'I Know My Passion, My Talent'

Elli AvrRam made her Bollywood debut opposite Maniesh Paul in Saurabh Gupta's 2013 film Mickey Virus. Though the film didn't work wonders at the box office, the actress did manage to catch the audience's attention with her roles in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Malang.

Known for her glamorous looks, Elli also appeared in many dance songs like 'Kudiyan Shehar Diyan', 'Billionaire' and 'Chamma Chamma'. In a recent tete-a-tete with a news agency, the actress opened up on getting stereotyped in Bollywood.

Elli said that people often tell her to beware about this aspect, she has never feared about the same as she knows her passion and talent. "Never did I fear it from my heart because in my heart I know my passion, my talent, and what I have to offer to this world of art, and it's got no limits," IANS quoted her as saying.

The actress revealed that she turns down a project only if she doesn't feel connected to it. Elli was quoted as saying, "I've refused many songs because I follow one simple rule, if it makes my heart smile of excitement, I'll do it. If not, then I won't be able to give justice to the song or project because I can't do anything half-heartedly and it's not fair to the filmmakers either."

Meanwhile, earlier in a chat with the same news agency, Elli had said that she is glad seeing other foreigners doing well in Indian films. The actress who hails from Sweden, was quoted as saying, I'm so glad seeing other foreigners doing so well and getting so much of love and appreciation in the Indian film industry. Bollywood is something so many people around the world love and die for, literally! I'm one of them."

She further added, "I just fell in love with its cinema since my childhood and I always looked for that one foreigner actress who could inspire me and give me hope, since I dreamt so hard of working in Bollywood, despite not being Indian. And I'll never forget when I watched Love Aaj Kal, and there was a Brazilian girl who played an Indian character (refers to Giselli Monteiro in the 2009 release). As I walked out of the cinema in Stockholm, I just said to myself, 'if she can do it, then so can I'".

Speaking about work, Elli was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's thriller Malang. Earlier this year, the actress also shared screen space with superstar Aamir Khan in the song 'Har Funn Maula' in the film Koi Jaane Na.