Alia Bhatt Shuts Up Trolls With Her Powerful Act In Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser; Leaves Netizens Impressed

Alia Bhatt's fans are on cloud nine, as the much awaited teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is out, and we must say that Alia has put her heart and soul into this project. The film is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, which narrates the story of a simple girl from Kathiawad (Gujrat) who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The one-minute-long teaser looks phenomenal and netizens are completely in awe of Alia's powerful act. Considering how the last release of Alia- Sadak 2 was shunned by the audiences, we're sure that with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will shut up all the trolls with her never-seen-before act.

On that note, we bring to you netizens' reaction to the trailer

Hemanth Reddy @hemanthreddyoff: Now #UdtaPunjab, #GangubaiKathiawadi, #Raazi Alia Bhatt script selection and nailing those roles is some sort of achievement @aliaa08. Terrific is an understatement tbh!

Rahul Gangwani @Itemboi: How brilliant is @aliaa08 and how stunning the visuals are!

Savan Sparkles @iamsavan_: Dear Alia Haters who questioning on her Acting.... Just Watch #GangubaiKathiawadi Whole Acting institution #AliaBhatt.

Elka Dutta @ElkaDutta: Wohhh just watched #GangubaiKathiawadiTeaser and #Alia's body language simply blown me away!!!!

I Know U @Udontknowwwwwme: Wahhhhhhh....acting,intensity, body language everything on Fire. Feels like a blockbuster.

@bollywood crazies: The most difficult role of her life so far... Its hard to take such roles...at such a tender age.. Hats off to Alia Bhatt... She is the queen of Bombay.. Who is now set to rule box office.

Clearly, Alia hasn't left any space for negative comment with her confident act in the teaser. It is yet to be seen how the film will perform at the box office, as it is clashing with Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. For the unversed, both films will hit the theatres on July 30, 2021.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

