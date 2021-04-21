Geeta Basra Reveals Why She Never Spoke About Her Relationship With Harbhajan Singh Before Their Marriage

Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh never went official with their relationship until their nuptials in 2015. The latter was smitten by Geeta after watching her in 'Woh Ajnabi' song from her film The Train. He managed to get her number from a friend, asked her out for a coffee date and that's how their love story began.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Geeta Basra opened up about why she never opened up about her relationship with Harbhajan before marriage.

The actress was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Relationships then were still some sort of a taboo. The media kept us marrying off several times. It was quite chaotic. And then, I started getting films again, starting with Zilla Parishad in 2013. After that, I did Secondhand Husband and Lock. You see, the time then was not right for admitting to things. An actor's (mine) shelf life was at stake. Today I am very happy that OTT shows have surfaced which gives an actor a lot of scope that's far more than he/she had in those times and his/her age has become just a number."

Speaking about how the media reports about her linkup with Harbhajan Singh affected her career before they entered into a relationship, Geeta told the tabloid, "It was not an easy time for me. Those days were very different. Being linked to someone was a very big thing. I remember a very big actress who got married in those days had to leave a film because that movie's producers were worried that she would soon become pregnant. On similar lines, I had got lots of offers after my debut film 'The Train' but they never made a headway. I was facing stiff challenges. I was not an established actor. It took me a hell of a long time to justify that I am not marrying in near future."

She continued, "Not that I was replaced by a star kid or an established actor, but yes I was replaced by someone or the other. And mind you, two of those 4 films which I consequently lost went on to become hits. At the end of the day, it was my word against the papers because Harbhajan and I were often spotted having coffee and people failed to believe that we were not in a relationship."

However, soon Geeta's friendship with Harbhajan blossomed into love and the duo finally tied the knot.

"After my debut film The Train, Harbhajan and I were friends for nearly 10 months. Yes, our relationship blossomed into love and I am very glad about it- but that happened much later. Anyway, today, I am in a very happy space- very content and not in the rat race," ETimes quoted the actress as saying.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are parents to five-year-old Hinaya and are all set to welcome their second child.

ALSO READ: Why Did Geeta Basra Never Return To Acting After Marrying Harbhajan Singh?

ALSO READ: Geeta Basra On Cricketers' Spouses Getting Trolled For Their Poor Performance: We Are Easy Targets