Geeta Basra Expecting Second Child With Harbhajan Singh In July, Announces Pregnancy With An Adorable Post

Actor Geeta Basra is all set to welcome her second child with cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh in July. Geeta shared the happy news on her social media with a bunch of adorable pictures with her hubby and daughter Hinaya.

The actress is seen sporting a tiny baby bump, while Himaya is holding a black T-shirt that had “soon to be big sister” written on it. Geetha wrote, “Coming soon.. July 2021,” alongside the photos. Take a look!

For the unversed, Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in 2015 after dating for five years. They welcomed their first child in 2016 in London. Geeta Basra made her acting debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She later starred in films like The Train, Zila Ghaziabad and Second Hand Husband.

In an earlier interview, Geeta spoke about Harbhajan and Hinaya during the lockdown phase. Geeta had revealed that her daughter is not that demanding and that she loves spending time with her and Harbhajan. She also confessed that the lockdown brought Harbhajan and her closer.

She had added, "We have our breakfast, work out for an hour or more, have lunch, spend time with our daughter and attend to our work. I accompany my daughter to her online classes. Sometimes we bake a cake, paint, draw and play cards. Once we have our dinner, then we watch a movie or series."

