Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter To Hit Cinemas In January 2023
Viacom18 Studios on Friday announced that their next movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will now arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, was earlier scheduled to release in September 2022.
Billed
as
the
first
aerial
action
franchise,
Fighter
is
a
homage
to
the
"valour,
sacrifice
and
patriotism
of
Indian
armed
forces".
Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, shared the release date of the film on Twitter. “On #RepublicDay 2023 get ready to experience India’s first aerial action franchise as #Fighter starring @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone arrives at the box office! #SiddharthAnand,” he wrote.
Fighter marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after blockbuster hits like Bang Bang and War, while it is the first alliance between the director and Padukone. PTI