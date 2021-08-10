Deepika Padukone Ousted From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

Earlier there were several rumours doing the rounds that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's favourite muse Deepika Padukone will be essaying the female lead in his ambitious project Baiju Bawra. These rumours grew more strong after it was speculated that her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is roped in to play the male protagonist in the same. However, the latest development surrounding the film may upset fans as they suggest that Deepika may have been ousted from the film.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Deepika Padukone may no longer be part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film. The report further added that the reason behind the same is that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress demanded the same remuneration amount as her husband and the rumoured male lead of Baiju Bawra, Ranveer Singh. This was reportedly not in agreement with SLB who unfortunately had to bid adieu to the actress from the film.

However, a source close to the film revealed to the portal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was busy while being on the lookout for the suitable male lead for Baiju Bawra. The director was also in discussion with few actors and only wanted to bring the female protagonist on board after roping in the lead actor. The source went on to say that even though Deepika Padukone has been one of his favourites, nothing surrounding the film was discussed with her at a concrete level. The source added that the filmmaker never roped in the Om Shanti Om actress so the question of her demanding a hefty remuneration and being ousted from the film does not arise.

If this is true, one can just hope that Deepika Padukone may truly come on board with the film and fans get to see her equally stunning on-screen chemistry with her husband Ranveer Singh. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will also be collaborating with the OTT streaming platform Netflix for the series Heeramandi. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in the much-awaited movie Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in the action flick Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Apart from that, the actress has an untitled Shakun Batra directorial project opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.