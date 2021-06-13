Hrithik Roshan Extends His Support To A Foundation And Donates Masks To Frontline Warriors

Hrithik Roshan has made constant contributions during the time when the country is at war with Covid-19. Now, the superstar has yet again made a significant contribution of masks to the I Love Mumbai Foundation.

The masks are essential at this time for the frontline workers which includes the sanitisation workers, doctors, nurses and even citizens from the underprivileged sections of the society.

Thanking Hrithik for his donations, Rahul N Kanal from the foundation wrote on social media as he posted a video of the actor talking about how incredible the efforts have been, “Thank you @iHrithik @hrxbrand for associating with @ilovemumbaifoundation team and being there for one and all… thank you for the super comfortable masks for our frontline and citizens… thank you for your kind words and means a lot to each one of us…”

He further writes, “thank you for inspiring us to do good… One big team and we shall keep doing our bit !!! your words shall surely motivate us do better… thank you #pallaviBarman #AjaySingh”

Thank you @iHrithik @hrxbrand for associating with @ilovemumbaifoundation team and being there for one and all… thank you for the super comfortable masks for our frontline and citizens… thank you for your kind words and means a lot to each one of us… pic.twitter.com/y4G7LHpS1O — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) June 13, 2021

Hrithik Roshan recently also came to the rescue of his fellow members from the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), as he donated Rs 20 lakh to the association and also provided ration kits, which will, in turn, will help out as much as 5,000 members who are below the poverty line.

Hrithik Roshan Donates To CINTAA Yet Again, Amidst Second Wave Of COVID-19

During the first wave of Covid-19 too, Hrithik came forward to donate a sum of 25Lakh towards CINTAA, which provided help to as many as 4,000 daily-wage artists and their families.

Hrithik Roshan On Risky Stunts: Wouldn't Just Throw Myself Off A Cliff To Have A Boost For My Ego [Throwback]

From contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police, to procuring Oxygen Cylinders and concentrators for Covid-19 patients, Hrithik has been seen making continuous efforts to extend his hand of help during these unprecedented times.