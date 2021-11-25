Hrithik Roshan Says Digital Medium Is Breaking Fixed Mould Of A Superstar; 'Evolving Into Something Better'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan made his debut in the film industry with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. Since then the actor has played diverse characters and left us swooning over him. Recently, the actor made a virtual appearance at a masterclass at the onging International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa.

As per a report in ETimes, during the interaction, the War actor talked about how the web space has brought a massive change in the entertainment industry and said that it is breaking the 'fixed mould of a superstar' and evolving into something better.

Hrithik said, "I am delighted about the fact that so many new actors have come in. The scope has gone up, and the talent that I have been watching on screen is just so incredible! It makes me happy as I feel that all kinds of people in our social environment need to be represented in beautiful ways on screen."

He continued, "With that, I feel that the mould of a superstar, which had been created, is breaking. There was this fixed mould of a superstar that actors had to fit into. And it was very disconnected with what is real. This mould, I feel, is evolving into something better. I think it can now be customised! So, for all those who want to make it now, they should be putting in a lot of hard work. Actors must train themselves for five-six hours. You need to think about yourself like an Olympic athlete. How many hours a day does an athlete train? Are you doing that too?"

At the masterclass, Hrithik spoke about his process as an actor and said, "The first thing is to find a connection with the character in the script. Once you have laid that foundation where you know that the emotions that your character is going through resonate with you, then half the job is done. From there starts the whole journey of seeking and searching. You are constantly searching to find that guy (character) within you. The way he looks, walks, etc, depends on how close that character is to you. And magic happens when you find the edge (to the character)."

The Agneepath actor also revealed that he takes inspiration from his own life to add to a scene and continued, "I am an actor who takes inspiration from my own life. I am usually sifting through my memories and experiences and trying to bring out something, which is a secret in my head, onto the camera."

He also admitted that there are times when he finds difficult to part ways from the characters that he essays on screen as he gets emotionally attached to them.

"I felt that when I did films like Koi... Mil Gaya and Kaabil. It's like you are living and staying with certain emotions. They can fill you up with nice feelings, and to not have an opportunity to stay with those feelings, is kind of heartbreaking. It remains with you in the most beautiful way. All the characters that I have played in films and the remnants of those have always stayed with me. And I have also used them in the other films, which I have done. Something like recycle and reuse," the actor went on to say in the interaction.

With respect to work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter and Vikram Vedha remake alongside Saif Ali Khan.