Is Aashiqui 3 On The Cards? Producer Mukesh Bhatt Reacts To Reports

In June this year, there were speculations in the media that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan has been roped in to play the male lead in Aashiqui 3. Apparently Bhushan Kumar had decided to cast him after watching the rushes of his debut film Tadap. However in a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, producer Mukesh Bhatt denied these reports.

He said that there's no plan for the third instalment. Bhatt told ETimes, "There is no plan for the film as of now. We need to have a script before we decide to make a sequel for one of the most successful franchises in the history of the film industry."

Since a long time, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third film in the Aashiqui franchise. But with Bhatt's latest revelation, they might now feel a bit disappointed.

Aashiqui, the original film which released in 1990 was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in leading roles. The movie was a big musical hit and catapulted the lead pair to fame. It revolved around an aspiring singer who falls in love with a beautiful woman unexpectedly at a police station.

23 years later, the makers came up with Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic film recreated the success of Aashiqui and was a box office success. Aashiqui 2 centered on a turbulent relationship between a failing singer who is an alcoholic and his protege.

Speaking about Ahan, the youngster recently made his debut in the film industry with Milan Luthria's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria.