‘Dream Pair’ Deepika Padukone & Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3? Their Elle Awards Red Carpet Chemistry Hints So

The showbiz industry witnessed a starry night recently as Bollywood's big shots came together for Elle Beauty Awards 2022. From Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to Karan Kundrra, several celebs were seen making heads turn with their style statement. Amid this, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan made heads turn with their sizzling chemistry and as they hugged each other and posed for the paps. Their sizzling chemistry has made the netizens call them a 'dream pair' and want them to share the screen space soon.

This happened at the red carpet wherein Deepika was nailing her all white outfit wearing a flared net skirt paired with a white shirt. She had completed the look with a braided hairdo and a black belt. On the other hand, Kartik looked dapper in a teal coloured suit with a blue turtle neck t-shirt. The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela actress was seen hugging Kartik at the red carpet and fans stated that 'they look hot togehter'. . Their chemistry was on point and as fans want them to share screen space soon, there have been rumours about Deepika-Kartik sharing the screen in Aashiqui 3.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's video here:

For the uninitiated, Kartik Aaryan has been confirmed for the third installment of Aashiqui. He had shared the motion poster of Aashiqui 3 on social media and wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu)". Meanwhile, Basu has been all praises for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor and told Variety, "It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one". To note, the makers are yet to zero in female lead for Aashiqui 3. We wonder if the Anurag Basu directorial will finally mark Kartik and Deepika's first project together.

As of now, Kartik is looking forward to the release of Freddy on December 2. On the other hand, Deepika will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. Besides, she has also flown to join Hrithik Roshan for the shooting of Siddharth Anand's Fighter.