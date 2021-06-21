Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty To Star In Aashiqui 3: Report

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Hindi film debut with Milan Luthria's upcoming film Tadap. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in key roles. Now, we hear that even before the young lad's debut film hits the marquee, he has already bagged another plum project.

As per a report in ETimes, Ahan has been roped to play the lead in Aashiqui 3. The report stated that a source informed them that producer Bhushan Kumar was impressed after watching the rushes of Ahan's debut film Tadap and that's when he decided to offer him Aashiqui 3.

The source also told the tabloid that while Ahan has been finalized to play the male lead in the musical, the makers are yet to zero in the leading lady opposite him.

The Aashiqui franchise has a huge fan-following. While the first film which starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal released in 1990, Mohit Suri helmed the second film, Aashiqui 2 in 2013 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. Both the films tasted success at the box office and are known for their chartbuster music.

Coming back to Ahan, the newcomer has been paired opposite Tara Sutaria in his debut film Tadap which is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Speaking about the film, director Milan Luthria had earlier shared that his film is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. The film is slated to release on September 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is quite excited about his son Ahan making his Bollywood debut with a Sajid Nadiadwala film and was earlier quoted as saying by ETimes, "I think I am the one who cared till the time he was in the right hands. I was very clear and Ahan was very clear that his dream would be a Sajid Nadiadwala. Because he has held my hands when I first started but I am seeing the way he is holding Tiger's (Tiger Shroff) hand. A mentor is the one who believes that even if his child falls the first time he will hold him and that is what Sajid Nadiadwala is."

He had further added that if Ahan works hard and luck is on his side then nothing can stop him.