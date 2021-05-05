Jahnavi Mehta Is Taking The Internet By Storm: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Juhi Chawla’s Daughter

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta is the newest star kid to garner a fan following. The actor's eldest daughter Jahnavi reportedly prefers to stay away from the limelight but made a few public appearances. The star kid was seen giving a behind the scenes tour of the IPL auction in Chennai earlier this year.

The official Twitter account of Kolkata Knight Riders had revealed the same with a tweet reading, "The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back? Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned!"

The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back 💜



Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned! 🤳🏼#KKR #IPL2021 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/vZfk9mHIXv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 17, 2021

During the last IPL auction, Jahnavi was spotted sitting next to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The duo's pictures had quickly gone viral on social media.

Jahnavi at the age of 18, became the youngest bidder in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. She was spotted selecting players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team that is co-owned by her parents. At the time, she had also left Kings XI Punjab's owner Preity Zinta impressed during the auction.

Back in 2018, Preity had shared a picture of herself with Jahnavi on Twitter. She tweeted, "Forget the madness of the IPL Auction - it's awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money."

Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction- it’s awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money🏏 #smartgirlsrock pic.twitter.com/fi0bnHddVC — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2018

She was also interviewed at the auction alongside Preity and she looked quite camera shy. Take a look at the video.

A year later in 2019, Jahnavi graduated from a University in London. Juhi Chawla had taken to her Instagram page and shared a photo of Jahnavi Mehta from her graduation ceremony in London. Even before graduation from a prestigious school, the star kid believed in studying hard. She was among the top 10 students in Dhirubhai Ambani International School who got straight As.

While reports have suggested that Juhi's eldest could follow in her footsteps and debut as an actress sometime soon, Jahnavi is apparently interested in becoming a writer. Janhvi has seen the set life and has often visited film sets with her mother, but hasn't made a decision yet.

Previously Juhi Chawla had told IANS, "She said she wanted to be a writer," but she also went through "a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta also have a son Arjun Mehta, who too likes to stay away from the spotlight.