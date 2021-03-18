John Abraham Says Mumbai Saga Is Made For The Big Screen, Adds He 'Won't Be Available For Subscription Fee’

John Abraham is currently getting ready for the release of his gangster drama titled Mumbai Saga. The actor recently said that Mumbai Saga was always meant for the big screen and as a producer, he would choose to release films on the big screen over OTT platforms.

Talking about the general notion about feature films releasing on OTT platforms he said that there is a "general consensus that actors are palming off their not-so-good films" on OTT. "There are few actors who see their films and realise it is best to go on OTT directly to save from the embarrassment of coming on the big screen... Films are judged on every medium," said the actor and added that fans "are ripping apart films on OTT".

However, the actor believes, "The OTT platform is a great avenue and an option. But for me, it has always been about the big screen, being a big-screen hero. I won't be available for subscription fee," he added. The actor-turned-producer added that the industry needs to instil confidence in cinema owners, as theatres are reopening with COVID-19 safety protocol.

"For me, the joy is reaching out to common people through my films because we are here to entertain them. I want to make good films. I don't care about success and failure," Abraham told PTI in an interview.

Talking about wanting to entertain people, he added, "I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big-screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and Mumbai Saga will bring that back."

Apart from Mumbai Saga, he will also be seen in action-dramas like Satyameva Jayate 2 releasing on Eid, followed by Attack releasing on Independence Day.

ALSO READ: John Abraham Gets Brutally Honest; Says Almost 90% Of Films That Opted For OTT Release Were Bad

ALSO READ: Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham's Double Role Revealed In New Poster; Film To Clash With Radhe On Eid 2021