Kartik Aaryan Makes Generous Contribution To Priyanka Chopra's Fundraiser Towards COVID-19 Relief In India

While the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many lives across the globe, many celebrities, both nationally and internationally, have been using social media to amplify COVID-19 requests and resources. Amid this, actress Priyanka Chopra recently set up a fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Many international personalities like Hugh Jackman, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have extended their support to the Quantico star's initiative. Now, we hear that Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has made a generous contribution to Priyanka's fundraiser which has managed to raise around Rs 4.9 crores till now.

As per a report in Desimartini.com, Kartik has donated a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh to Priyanka's fundraiser. This isn't the first time the Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor has lend a helping hand for COVID-19 relief work. Earlier, Kartik had donated a considerable donation to a crowdfunding platform to save the life of a critical COVID-19 patient.

The actor has been actively using his social media handles to create awarement about the COVID-19 pandemic. From paying a tribute to frontline workers with his YouTube show Koki Poochega to urgng fans to register for COVID-19 vaccination, the actor has been trying his level best to help the needy amid these trying times.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser, the actress had earlier shared an Instagram post that read, "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale."

Further, urging her fans to contribute in whichever way possible, she had also mentioned in her post, "Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! ❤️."