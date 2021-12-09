Katrina Kaif Chose A Pink Lehenga For Her Sangeet Ceremony With Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to enter marital bliss today (December 9) at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. The couple reportedly had a Sangeet and Haldi ceremony yesterday (December 8). Now the latest development surrounding the same is that Katrina had chosen to wear a pink Lehenga for her Sangeet ceremony.

A source close to the ongoing wedding festivities revealed to Pinkvilla that Katrina Kaif chose to wear a beautiful pink Lehenga for the Sangeet ceremony. The source further said that in most probability, the Lehenga was designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Apart from this, the source added that to complement his bride, Vicky Kaushal opted for a Sherwani with roses printed on it. This new revelation about the couple's Sangeet looks will inevitably make fans impatient for their pictures from the ceremony.

Apart from this, the publication also learnt from a source that singer Harrdy Sandhu also performed at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Sangeet ceremony. He performed his hit Punjabi track 'Bijlee Bijlee' along with Aastha Gill in the ceremony. The source added that Vicky and Katrina danced with their fullest energy during the performance. This may not come as a surprise given that the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor loves catchy Punjabi songs.

It was earlier reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also performed in the tracks'Kala Chasma' and 'Nachde Ne Saare' from Baar Baar Dekho and 'Teri Ore' from Singh Is Kinng. A source had earlier also revealed to Pinkvilla stating, "Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It's going to be the groom's side vs the bride's side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track Teri Ore is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well."

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's siblings had also planned grand performances for the bride and groom. While Isabelle Kaif reportedly danced along with her sisters, Sunny Kaushal was speculated to be dancing along with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Reportedly the theme for Katrina and Vicky's sangeet was 'retro and bling'.