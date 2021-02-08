Katrina Kaif Defeats Siddhant Chaturvedi In A Game Of Badminton; Ishaan Khatter Waits For His Turn

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot in Udaipur, alongside co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. According to recent social media posts by the actress, the three are having a gala time on the sets. Katrina revealed in an Instagram post that their friendly game of badminton turned competitive.

Kaif shared a video of their leisure activity with a twist. In the video, Katrina, who is wearing an all-black sports attire can be seen enjoying a game of badminton with Siddhant, who was wearing a white and red sports jacket. Ishaan, on the other hand, was goofing around on the sidelines, patiently waiting for his chance to play.

In the end, Katrina even did a little dance after winning the match. Chaturvedi looked like he was struggling to keep up with the actress, but she revealed that it was not the case. She wrote in the caption, "A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case."

This is not the first time Kaif has shared BTS snippets from the sets of Phone Bhoot. A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a set of pictures in which the trio can be seen on an outing with the team. The three can be seen smiling at the camera in one photo. In another picture, Kat can be seen showing off her photography skills. She captioned the photo gallery as, "Phone Booth gang."

Talking about Phone Bhoot, it is a horror-comedy, set to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan reportedly will be seen playing ghostbusters. The film produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment, is all set to release in 2021.

