Katrina Kaif's Latest Post Fuels Dating Rumours; Fans Are Convinced She Is Hugging Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating rumours often make the headlines. While the two haven't confirmed or denied the dating rumours, fans are already rooting for them and the recent Instagram post has fans convinced even more.

Katrina recently posted a picture on her Instagram story with the butterfly filter. The actress looks like she is hugging someone or something similar to a pillow. However, fans were quick to speculate she was hugging rumoured beau and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Several fans also dug out pictures of Vicky wearing a mustard t-Shirt, similar to the colour seen in Katrina's post and shared it on Twitter while cheering for the new Bollywood couple. Many showered the duo with love and support, hoping this is the official confirmation that the fans are looking for.

Take a look at Katrina's post and tweets from fans,

Gotta give 💯 for Katrina s effort must say ... knowing her this is extremely unconventional. Something is brewing guys!!! #vickat ❤️❤️ — Tweetybird (@btownbuff1) January 27, 2021

The two are often seen together at events, and celebrations that led to fans speculating their relationship. The recent rumours said that the duo celebrated New Year together, along with their respective siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. While Katrina and Kaushal shared separate pictures with their siblings, fans were quick to notice the similar background in their pictures.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif reportedly has been busy shooting for her horror drama Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. According to reports, she will be returning to screen with Salman Khan for Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in biopics based on Sardar Udham Singh and India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will soon begin shooting for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

