Katrina Kaif's Brother Calls Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal The Most 'Magical And Amazing' In His Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a fairytale and intimate ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel. The couple entered marital bliss in the presence of their close family members which made the occasion all the more special. Now, Katrina's brother also took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt post on his sister's union with Vicky.

Katrina Kaif's only brother Sebastian Laurent Michel took to his Instagram stories to share one of the beautiful pictures from his sister's wedding to Vicky Kaushal. He then captioned it stating, "To the most amazing and magical wedding. So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in the world, you both deserve it." Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif also welcomed Vicky Kaushal into their family with a lovely post. The Time To Dance actress had stated, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever." On the other hand, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also welcomed his 'ParJai Ji' Katrina into the family.

The Shiddat actor wrote, "Aaj Dil Mein Ek Aur Ki Jagah Ban Gayi. Welcome to the family Parjai Ji. Just lots and lots of love and lifelong happiness to this gorgeous couple." Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal also stated, "SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy & blessed as a father. May God's blessings be always with the newlyweds. Gratitude."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also dropped in their new pictures from their Haldi ceremony, sending their fans into a frenzy all over again. The pictures scream happiness and love with the couple celebrating the same along with their close family members. Katrina could be seen in a lovely embellished white Lehenga while Vicky had also opted for a white Kurta for the occasion. Katrina can also be seen applying Mehendi in Vicky's face in one of the pictures.