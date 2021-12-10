Katrina Kaif's Engagement Ring From Tiffany's Has A Princess Diana Connection!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who were always tight-lipped about their relationship, finally announced their wedding on Thursday (December 9, 2021). The duo exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close family and friends at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Post their nuptials, the newly-wed couple took to their respective social media handles to share this happy news with their followers along with some dreamy pictures. Speaking about Katrina, the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. Her veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

She paired her wedding outfit with bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen wearing a sapphire ring from Tiffany's which reminds one of late Princess Diana's iconic Ceylon sapphire engagement ring. After Diana's untimely passing, this royal ring was passed down to her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton who is often seen sporting this rock on various occasions.

Reportedly, the rock donned by Katrina on her wedding costs a whopping Rs 7,41,000. According to reports, the couple took their seven pheras within 3:30 to 3:45 pm on the afternoon of December 9. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Katrina arrived at the mandap seated on a beautiful doli adorned with flowers, while her dulha Vicky came in a vintage car after his sehra bandi.

Post their wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai now and will soon resume their professional commitments.