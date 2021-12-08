Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Sold Wedding Telecast Rights To Amazon Prime Video For Rs 80 Crore: Report

All the details of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding have been under wraps. However, several reports have revealed some information about the menu, guest list as well as the NDA signed by the visitors at the venue. Now a new report has revealed that the couple have sold telecast rights of their wedding to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore.

According to reports, the wedding series is set to capture their love story from the time they became friends, went on to confess their love and their wedding. Their Roka ceremony will also be part of the telecast along with the lavish four-day gala celebration which is taking place at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding video is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.

Part of the NDA signed by the guest revealed they have been requested to maintain privacy and refrain from leaking any pictures from the venue. A note shared with the guests read, "We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events."

This is not the first time, a celebrity wedding telecast has been sold. Reportedly back in 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had also struck a deal with an OTT giant to document their wedding for a series.

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina will return to their professional commitments right after the reception in Mumbai. The couple reportedly has not planned for an immediate honeymoon. The actress will resume shooting for Vijay Sethupati's film and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky will report on the sets of Dinesh Vijan's movie.