Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Film: Director Sriram Raghavan Has Something Unique In Store For Us

Recently, it was reported that director Sriram Raghavan has roped in Katrina Kaif and South star Vijay Sethupathi for his upcoming film which is slated to go on floors in Pune in April. If things go as planned then we would get to watch the two actors share screen space for the first time.

Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, this Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer, which will be wrapped up in a star-to-finish schedule, will be a 90 minute film without any interval! Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "It's yet another film from Sriram that would keep the viewers on the edge of their seat, and this time around, he is planning it as a straight 90-minute film. In-fact, the story is written in a way that it does not even warrant an interval. It's going to follow a fast-paced pattern of storytelling, that Sriram is synonymous with, and there won't be any breaks in between."

The source further added, "It's going to be a well-planned schedule with maximum edit work done in the script itself. While many filmmakers prefer to have prolonged schedule with excessive stock footage, with Sriram, what he shoots is what will translate on the screen. He is being sure on the stuff he wants to film with the leading pair, more so in the COVID-19 times, to avoid being outdoors for a longer period."

We hear that this Katrina-Vijay starrer will be wrapped up in less than 30 days in Pune. Some of its portions will even be shot in Mumbai.

Currently, Katrina is busy with the shooting of Bhoot Police which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will begin filming Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in March, and then take a break in April for Sriram Raghavan's film before resuming shooting for the spy thriller. Besides these films, Katrina will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's female superhero film. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi recently signed a silent Hindi film titled Gandhi Talks.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Next With Sriram Raghavan To Go On Floors In April; Details Out

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif To Star Opposite Vijay Sethupathi In Sriram Raghavan's Next: Report