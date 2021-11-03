Katrina Kaif Zeroed Down On Rajasthan As Her Wedding Venue For This Special Reason?

Since the last few weeks, Bollywood's rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news for their impending wedding. While there is no official confirmation yet from both the parties, rumours are rife that the alleged lovebirds are planning to tie the knot in December this year.

It was also reported that Katrina's wedding trousseau is being designed by Sabyasachi and that the wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Sense Bharawara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Apparently, it was Katrina Kaif's idea to choose Rajasthan as her wedding venue. Reportedly, the actress wishes to tie in a pakka 'Maharani' style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear.

A source close to the actress told Bollywoodlife, "Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion."

Interestingly while some of our celebrity couples like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh opted to exchange wedding vows at international locales, Vicky and Katrina are planning to keep their wedding 'desi'.

"Opting for an international destination wedding would have meant more days away from work which they cannot factor in right now due to their impending schedules. Also, the covid situation is again a cause of concern. Therefore it was best to keep it in India," the source told the news portal while elaborating on why the couple didn't want for a destination wedding abroad.

It is also being speculated that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. Currently the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.