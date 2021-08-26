Kiara Advani Wins A Spot As Most-In Demand Actresses Along With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kiara Advani has joined the international league of actors as one of the Most-in demand artists around the globe post the success of Shershaah. The actress recently was seen playing the love interest of Sidharth Malhotra in the patriotic film following Vikram Batra's heroic journey.

Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Top List Of World's Most In-Demand Stars: Report

According to a recent report, apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani is the only female Indian actor on the top ten list worldwide. The list led by Shah Rukh Khan, also features Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu.

In just a few years, Kiara Advani has created a global imprint with her impressive performances also international icons like Tom Hiddleston, Sung Hoon, among others.

Kiara has achieved great feats with her impressive accomplishments in the entertainment industry with diverse and intriguing roles. She has several films in her pipeline including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor-starrer Jug Jug Jeeyo as well as Kartik Aaryan and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara Advani Reacts To Troll's Cheap Comment On Her Topless Photoshoot!

According to reports, Kiara will also be seen in Telugu and Tamil versions of RC15 directed by Shankar.