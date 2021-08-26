Kiara Advani Wins A Spot As Most-In Demand Actresses Along With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kiara
Advani
has
joined
the
international
league
of
actors
as
one
of
the
Most-in
demand
artists
around
the
globe
post
the
success
of
Shershaah.
The
actress
recently
was
seen
playing
the
love
interest
of
Sidharth
Malhotra
in
the
patriotic
film
following
Vikram
Batra's
heroic
journey.
According
to
a
recent
report,
apart
from
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
Kiara
Advani
is
the
only
female
Indian
actor
on
the
top
ten
list
worldwide.
The
list
led
by
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
also
features
Dhanush,
Allu
Arjun,
Dhanush,
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Salman
Khan,
Mahesh
Babu.
In
just
a
few
years,
Kiara
Advani
has
created
a
global
imprint
with
her
impressive
performances
also
international
icons
like
Tom
Hiddleston,
Sung
Hoon,
among
others.
Kiara
has
achieved
great
feats
with
her
impressive
accomplishments
in
the
entertainment
industry
with
diverse
and
intriguing
roles.
She
has
several
films
in
her
pipeline
including
Varun
Dhawan,
Neetu
Singh,
Anil
Kapoor-starrer
Jug
Jug
Jeeyo
as
well
as
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Tabu-starrer
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2.