kriti-kharbanda-gets-agitated-when-asked-about-her-wedding-plans-with-pulkit-samrat

It's known to all that actress Kriti Kharbanda and actor Pulkit Samrat are in a relationship and the duo never shies away from flaunting their love for each other. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Kriti was asked when she is planning to get married to Pulkit, the actress got a bit agitated and said that she has already made her relationship official, but when it comes to marriage, she is comfortable to talk about it only with her parents.

While speaking to ETimes, Kriti said, "Yaar ab mujhe na apne adoption papers bhijwa do jisme likha ho ki aapne mujhe adopt kiya hai (Please send me adoption papers that show that you've adopted me and I'm your daughter). Because I choose to answer this question only to my parents. I am an extremely private person."

Kriti went on to add that she is someone who does not shy away from accepting what her reality is hence, when she started dating Pulkit, she was very open about it. She further added that anything beyond that, is a very sacred part of the relationship for her, and these are the things which are private and meant only for her family.

"Unfortunately or fortunately, I don't allow anyone to enter that space. While I understand there is curiosity, the honest truth of the matter is that for me, it is a sacred part of my relationship and it is a private matter and I share it as much as I am comfortable with," added the Housefull 4 actress.

When asked if she's planning to have a lavish wedding, she said that she has not planned anything about her wedding and believes in going with the flow.