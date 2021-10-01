LIVA Miss Diva 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned As LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021

The LIVA Miss Diva 2021 event was held in Mumbai on September 30, 2021. The occasion saw Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu being crowned as LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021. While Jaipur's Sonal Kukreja emerged as the first runner-up, Pune's Ritika Khatnani became LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2021.

The event was hosted virtually in the city owing to the pandemic situation. The contestants sashayed the ramp in gorgeous outfits designed by Abhishek Sharma. The occasion saw Malaika Arora give a scintillating performance while singers Sukriti Kakkar and Prakriti Kakkar crooned some popular tracks.

The judges for the occasion included designers Abhishek Sharma, Narresh Kukreja, Shivan Bhatiya, Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Mimi actress Kriti Sanon, 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, Pink actor Angad Bedi and billiards champion Pankaj Advani. Malaika Arora created a strong fashion statement on the red carpet of the same in a shimmery thigh-slit cream-coloured gown with a sheer half-sleeved neckline. While Kriti looked ravishing in a light-pink shimmery attire with a ruffle and frilled neckline. Take a look at the winners of the occasion along with Malaika and Kriti's lovely red carpet look.

The competition saw 50 contenders make the first cut but only 20 contestants moved to the final round. The winner Harnaaz Sandhu will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. While Ritika Khatnani will represent the country at the Miss Supranational 2022 pageant.

The occasion was hosted by Sachin Khumbar and Ruhi Singh. The previous reigning queens namely Adline Castelino, Aavriti Choudhary and Neha Jaiswal crowned their successors at the event. Contestants namely Divita Rai, Tarini Kalingarayar and Ankita Singh were crowned as the second, third and fourth runner-ups respectively. The grand finale event of LIVA Miss Diva 2021 will be telecasted on MTV on October 16 at 7 pm.