Mallika Sherawat Calls Actor's Girlfriend Being Blamed For His Death Misogynistic; 'There Was No Proof'

Mallika Sherawat is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series Naqab co-starring Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode. Recently in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, the actress without dropping any names, reacted to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise and the events that followed the tragedy.

Post Sushant's death, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting his suicide and money laundering. Speaking with Spotboye, Mallika said that people blamed the actress in a very misogynistic way.

Mallika told the news portal, "Last year there was a death of an actor and people in a very misogynistic way started blaming his girlfriend. Again it comes down to perception towards women, how we treat women. There was no proof that the poor girlfriend was involved, they started blaming her, manipulating her. The role social media is playing in all this thing. This is all-inclusive in our show Nakaab."

On being asked if Naqaab is inspired from the events that transpired after the actor's death, the Murder actress said, "I don't want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are lot of similar things."

Speaking about Naqaab, the Soumik Sen directorial revolves around a high-profile death of a leading actor with the cops investigating if it was an accident, suicide or murder.

Last year, Sushant's father KK Singh had registered an FIR against Rhea and her family. Following this, the actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty were interrogated by Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau Of Investigation and Narcotic Control Bureau. Later, Rhea spent almost a month in the Byculla jail for a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant's demise. She was granted bail and the actress recently made her big screen comeback with Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre.