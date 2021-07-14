Mandira Bedi Shares An Emotional Post Remembering Late Husband Raj Kaushal

The entire film fraternity was in shock after actress Mandira Bedi's husband and director Raj Kaushal passed away following a heart attack on June 30. While condolences are still pouring in for Mandira, she has also been sharing some heartwarming posts on her social media handle remembering her husband. The actress recently shared an emotional post for her late husband.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress shared a picture of a napkin that has the words 'Raji' written on it. The name 'Raji' was what Mandira Bedi fondly called Raj Kaushal. She captioned the same stating, "Miss You Raji" along with a heartbreak emoji. Celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Ashish Chowdhry, Mouni Roy, Satyadeep Mishra, Vidya Malvade, Aashka Goradia and others poured in some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

One of the fans wrote, "He's always going to be there watching over you & the kids. I don't have to say be strong. You are a strong lady" on Mandira Bedi's post. Another user who had also interacted with the late filmmaker wrote, "He was an amazing person. Had very few interactions with him but his kindness and spark used to always shine through. My condolences for your loss, Mandira." Another fan wrote, "Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow. Ma'am ..stay strong."

Earlier Mandira Bedi's close friend and Made In China actress Mouni Roy had also taken to her social media post to share some adorable posts with her. The pictures had Mandira and Mouni embracing each other and giving out goofy expressions for the camera. While Mandira sported a black sleeveless top and brown pants, Mouni donned a loose full-sleeved black attire along with a satin skirt. She captioned the post stating, "My Baby Strongest." Take a look at the post.

Raj Kaushal was known for directing movies like Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He had tied the knot with Mandira Bedi in the year 1999. The couple welcomed two children, Vir and Tara. Mandira was recently spotted for the first time after her husband's demise as she had stepped out for a walk with her mother.