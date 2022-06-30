Mandira Bedi On Her Husband Raj Kaushal’s First Death Anniversary: 365 Days Without You

Actor-TV
presenter
Mandira
Bedi
on
Thursday
posted
a
heartfelt
message
on
social
media
remembering
her
husband,
director
Raj
Kaushal
on
his
first
death
anniversary.
Kaushal,
known
for
films
such
as
"Pyaar
Mein
Kabhi
Kabhi"
and
"Shaadi
Ka
Laddoo",
died
last
year
following
a
heart
attack.
He
was
50.
"365
days
without
you,"
read
the
brief
handwritten
note
Bedi
shared
on
Instagram.
"Miss
you
Raji,"
she
wrote
in
the
caption.
Bedi
and
Kaushal,
who
tied
the
knot
in
1999,
have
two
children,
son
Vir
and
daughter
Tara.
On
the
work
front,
Bedi
had
last
year
hosted
the
third
season
of
"The
Love
Laugh
Live
Show",
a
celebrity
programme
on
Romedy
NOW.