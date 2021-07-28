Netizens Remind Mira Rajput That She Got Famous Because Of Shahid Kapoor As She Credits Her Parents For It

A couple of hours ago, when Mira Rajput shared a picture of her parents and captioned it as, "I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can't even begin to describe this feeling.. I love you Mom & Dad," netizens dissed her for not mentioning Shahid Kapoor's name in her post, and reminded her that she got famous only because of him.

In the picture, Mira's parents are seen posing along with a large screen on which Mira's picture is on display. The display was of an Ayurvedic beauty brand, of which Mira is the brand ambassador. Content with her fame and success, Mira happily shared her parents' picture on her Instagram page, but little did she know that her post will go against her.

Unhappy with Mira's caption, many netizens reminded her that had Shahid not married her, no brand would have approached her to endorse their products.

A netizen wrote, "Well said. However, this pic is more due to husband rather than parents."

"You owe it to Shahid also because it's his fame that helped you get all these brands and followers in the first place," commented another user on her post.

"But you got famous only by marrying Shahid," reacted another user to Mira's post.

"I think you should give credits to shahid as well after all you only come into limelight after you got married to him," commented one more user taking a jibe at Mira.

Neither Mira nor Shahid has reacted to netizens' harsh comments, but we wonder if Mira will change her caption. Well, only time will tell.