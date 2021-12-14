Parineeti Chopra Lauds Producers And Directors For Not Letting COVID-19 Pandemic Affect The Industry

Even though 2021 was no less than a nightmare for any actresses, the year was a blessing for actress Parineeti Chopra. Not only she had three releases, but she also finished the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Parineeti thanked all the producers and directors who kept the momentum going for her as well as for other actors in the film industry.

"I want to mention that all producers, who had the vision and strength to shoot some of their films and support us. Even I managed to shoot films in this lockdown. I really have so much appreciation and respect for my producers in such a difficult time when they don't have any revenue and no clarity as to what will happen. They are still supporting us and making our films, that's speaks a lot," said Chopra while speaking to Hindustan Times.

She further said that so many filmmakers were making films during the pandemic, and she has a huge respect for all those producers who gave actors work and employed them during such times. Otherwise there would have been so many more people who would have been jobless.

Parineeti went on to assert that the ongoing pandemic was a huge cultural shift for every person related to the film industry, because they have to for such a long time to get back to work.

"It is a bit unnatural for people who work in films to just wait for so long and not be part of the whole Friday release system and theatre. Now of course it is time to be back. Nobody wants their industry to suffer in such a big way," concluded Chopra.