Is Parineeti Chopra Pregnant? Actress Reveals Truth Amid Constant Pregnancy Rumours

Parineeti
Chopra
Debunks
Pregnancy
Rumors:
Recently,
the
internet
has
been
swirling
with
speculation
about
Parineeti
Chopra's
pregnancy.
The
rumors
arose
after
the
actress
was
spotted
continuously
sporting
baggy
clothes
at
several
events.
Parineeti
was
recently
seen
at
Mumbai
airport
wearing
a
puffer
jacket,
leading
everyone
to
believe
she
was
allegedly
trying
to
hide
a
baby
bump.
However,
the
actress
took
to
her
Instagram
to
clear
up
the
rumors.
Making
fun
of
the
recent
speculation
about
the
pregnancy,
she
posted
an
Instagram
story
to
clarify
whether
there
is
any
truth
to
the
rumors.
Is
Parineeti
Chopra
Pegnant?
No!
Parineeti
is
not
pregnant,
and
she
has
made
it
loud
and
clear
with
her
recent
Instagram
story.
Debunking
all
the
rumors,
Parineeti
wrote
in
her
Instagram
story,
"Kaftan
dress
=
pregnancy,
Oversized
shirt
=
pregnancy,
Comfy
Indian
kurta
=
pregnancy." She
then
uploaded
a
laughing
emoji,
hinting
that
there
is
no
truth
to
the
pregnancy
rumors.
Are
Parineeti
Chopra
And
Raghav
Chadha
Planning
A
Baby?
After
being
photographed
back-to-back
in
oversized
ensembles,
Parineeti
cleared
that
she
is
not
pregnant.
But,
is
she
planning
to
start
a
family
with
her
husband
Raghav
Chadha?
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
answer
is
no.
Revealing
that
Parineeti
is
currently
focused
on
her
career
and
not
starting
a
family,
an
insider
told
HT,
"At
the
moment,
she
is
hustling
between
several
cities,
sometimes
for
professional
commitments
and
sometimes
for
personal
reasons.
In
fact,
it
is
baffling
that
someone's
choice
of
attire
can
lead
to
such
speculations
and
intrude
on
someone's
personal
life."
The
insider
claimed
that
had
Parineeti
been
pregnant,
she
and
Raghav
would
have
surely
shared
the
news
with
the
families,
and
that
hasn't
happened.
The
couple
is
currently
focused
on
enjoying
their
married
life
and
spending
time
building
their
careers.
Parineeti
and
Raghav
tied
the
knot
in
an
intimate
ceremony
in
Udaipur
on
September
24,
2023.
Before
getting
married,
the
couple
were
engaged
for
several
months.
Parineeti
said
yes
to
Raghav's
proposal
on
May
13.
Reportedly,
they
knew
each
other
for
several
years
as
they
studied
together
in
London.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 17:46 [IST]