Parineeti Chopra Never Wants To Play The Quintessential Bollywood Heroine Because Of This Reason

After a grand Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film's Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra won the audience's hearts with her superlative performances in films like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, among others.

Like every star, Parineeti's career also saw its share of downs but one thing remained constant throughout her journey. The actress always picked up roles which gave her an opportunity to change the narrative of how women should be portrayed on screen. Over a period of time, Parineeti has established herself as an effective, unconventional counterpoint to the Bollywood norm that heroines should look a certain way and play a certain type of roles.

Speaking about why she never wants to essay a quintessential Bollywood heroine, the Saina actress shared, "I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen. Right from my debut, I have tried to do this. I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages."

Parineeti said that she attempted to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences through her three releases, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.

The actress was quoted as saying, "My last three films - The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina were also an attempt by me to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences. My next film choices will resonate this thought process too because I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better."

Further, Parineeti added that she wants all the actresses to be conscious about how they represent women on screen. The Meri Pyaari Bindu star said, "If all of us are able to change the way women are presented on screen, it will go a long way in changing the perception of girls in our society. Cinema can impact the minds of audiences and so, let us use this medium to affect positive changes in our society."

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra's next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

