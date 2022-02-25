parineeti-chopra-reveals-why-she-avoids-attending-several-bollywood-parties

Last year was amazing for Parineeti Chopra, as she had back-to-back three releases, and audience got to see her in different kinds of films. However, her fans feel that the actress should be more in the limelight. Parineeti is one such actress whom you won't find at every Bollywood party.

Earlier, while speaking about Parineeti to a leading daily, Arjun Kapoor had said, "Parineeti is not your typical film-viewing, obsessed-with-cinema kind of a person, and despite that, she still has an interesting way of playing characters. She has her family, a close bunch of friends and her own world, and perhaps that seclusion or separate life allows her to be a better actor."

While speaking to Times Of India, when Parineeti was informed about Arjun's statement, she said that Arjun is absolutely right because he knows her well.

Did Parineeti Chopra Lose Weight Because Of The Industry Pressure? Here Is What She Has To Say!

She said that she comes from a different background, and her friends are all non-filmi, and just like them her interests, hobbies and passions are also non-filmi.

She elaborated her point and said that she didn't grow up watching films, so the moment she is not an actor, she is doing something that is not related to films. She is either travelling or is with her family and friends.

"Most of my friends live all over the world. Even if I have a few days off, I am with them. I am not at every party or dinner because I feel it is important for me to keep recharging myself so that I can do my best as a creative person," added the Saina actress.

Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar Recalls Embarrassing Moment From K3G Shoot, Leaves Co-Judge Parineeti Chopra In Splits

She further said that if she is saturated or if she has too much of a certain thing, she won't be able to perform her best.

"It's not like I am avoiding parties to be a better actor (laughs!) What I mean is that I try to lead a very balanced life, and all those experiences that I go out there and get, help me be my best, not just on the screen, but even as a person," shared Chopra.