Pranitha Subhash Says She Regrets Not Getting A Theatrical Release For Her Debut Hindi Film

After making a mark down in South film industry, Pranitha Subhash is now ready to take Bollywood by storm with her two films, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Paresh Rawal-Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2. The shooting of both the movies have been completed and the makers are awaiting their releases.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic raised its ugly head in the country, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Hungama 2 were scheduled to lock horns at the box office on August 15 this year. However now, both the films are eyeing an OTT release.

While Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar, the producer of Hungama 2, Ratan Jain also recently confirmed an OTT release for his film.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with Spotboye, when Pranitha was asked if she regrets not getting a theatrical release for her Bollywood debut, the actress said, "One hundred per cent. I am from the South and here, a film's release is like a festival."

She continued, "A hero here has a crazy number of die-hard fans. They will see the first show at 12 at night, there is milk-abhishekam or a puja for the hero's cut outs. There is also dhol and crackers like Diwali. It's like all the festivals rolled in one. People rush to the theatres for the first day first show and audience reviews are in at 7 am, by the time you wake up. So, it's all so exciting, but in Bollywood no one goes mad like this."

Further, the actress also talked about both her films clashing at the box office before the pandemic struck the nation.

"I thought, those who like patriotic films would watch Bhuj while those who like comedy would watch Hungama 2. Technically, all of India would be watching me. And since I had also signed my third Hindi film in April last year, I thought it would be me all around. Everyone would be watching me and I would be on a roll," she shares, pointing out that the pandemic kind of disrupted her plans. "It does take me into pangs of anxiety at times, like my trajectory was so good and how does this happen. But I guess that is how life is and we need to accept it," Spotboye quoted Pranitha as saying.