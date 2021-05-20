Paresh Rawal-Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2 Headed For An OTT Release, Akshaye Khanna To Be Seen In A Cameo: Report

After Bhoot Police, the latest buzz in the tinsel town suggests that Priyadarshan's upcoming comic caper Hungama 2 is also set to take the digital route as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to raise its ugly head. With cinemas halls remaining shut for indefinite period because of the health crisis, reports state that Hungama 2 will be skipping a theatrical release.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "The shoot has been wrapped up and the makers have got a lucrative deal from the streaming platform. Things are locked verbally and the producers, Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain and Ganesh Jain, are on the verge of closing the financials."

Like Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police, Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 is also likely to get a digital release on Disney+Hotstar. An official announcement about the same is expected soon from the makers.

"It's going to be a slate of new Hindi films that the platform will announce. Last year, it was Laxmii, Bhuj, Khuda Hafiz, Sadak 2 and Big Bull. For 2021, they have Bhoot Police and Hungama 2 in their kitty, and are in talks with three more films. An announcement will follow once paper work for all the films is done," Pinkvilla quoted the same source as saying.

While Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand in leading roles, Hungama 2's cast boasts names like Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. Reportedly, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in a guest appearance in the sequence.

Speaking about the same, the source added, "It's a fun character and will bring the house down with laughter."

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Priyadarshan had revealed that he had approached Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra for Hungama 2, but all the three stars turned down the film. Finally, the makers roped in Meezaan Jaffrey who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal.