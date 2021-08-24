Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father Ashok Chopra On His Birth Anniversary, Madhu Chopra Shares Rare Pic

Priyanka Chopra currently busy shooting for a Citadel in London, has been missing her family. The actress marked the 71st birth anniversary of her late father Ashok Chopra with a special cake. Taking to her Instagram stories she shared a glimpse with her fans.

On Tuesday (August 24), she shared a snap featuring a yellow and white cake with the message "Happy birthday Papa". Priyanka also tagged her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in the post.

On the other hand, Dr Madhu Chopra also marked the birth anniversary of her late husband by sharing priceless pictures from their family album on Instagram. She captioned one photo by saying "The Best!". Priyanka also commented on the post with a heart-eye emoji and wrote, "Best Ever."

Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, Ashok Chopra passed away after a long battle with cancer in 2013. After her father's death, Priyanka who was very close to him got a tattoo to remember him by. The actress inked her wrist with a tattoo that says 'Daddy's Lil girl'.

On the work front, the actress is awaiting releases of films like Matrix 4, Text For You. Apart from being a Business woman and producer she also became an author this year with her book Unfinished. Meanwhile, she also announced her returning Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.