Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Secret Behind Good Marriage; Says 'According To Me, It's Conversation'

A whirlwind romance followed by a fairy-tale wedding in India. Priyanka Chopra's love story is straight out of a Bollywood flick! Now wonder, this power couple never fails to shell some major relationship goals for all. It's been two years since 'NickYanka' as the fans call them, have tied the knot, and their love for each other seems to be growing with each passing day.

In a recent interview with a magazine, when the Quantico actress was asked to share her secret behind a good marriage, her answer was quite on point!

Priyanka told Vogue Australia, "Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much. According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."

The Aitraaz actress also opened up about planning the world's most epic wedding and said, "The secret behind world's most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at Jaipur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018 as per Hindu and Christian traditions. Their wedding was the talk of the town for several months.

In the same interview, when asked if she feels privileged enough to be doing what she loves, Priyanka replied, "I've never treated it like work," further adding, "I am very privileged to be amongst a percentage of people around the world who wake up every morning and do something they love."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently left the netizens gushing over them when they penned mushy notes for each other on Instagram after attending the BillBoard Music Awards 2021. While PeeCee talked about how her hubby 'crushed it' even with a 'broken rib', Nick opened up about how his actress-wife stood beside him and helped him every step of the way to recover and feel his best.