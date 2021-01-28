Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Actively Pursued The White Tiger; Says ‘I Went After It’

Priyanka Chopra's recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the critics and the masses alike. The movie is helmed by Ramin Bahrani and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Recently Priyanka revealed why she wanted to be the part of the film and stated how she actively pursued the same.

Talking about the same to India Today, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had also read the book by Aravind Adiga from which the film is adapted and that it had left a deep impact on her for being so specific and poetic. The actor revealed, 'There are so many little things from the book that we all remember. When my agents told me that this book is being made into a movie and would I be interested, and I jumped on it and I pursued the film actually. I was like I have to be a part of this movie.'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Facing Racist Bullying In High School; Says 'My Confidence Was Stripped'

Priyanka Chopra further stated that she loved being part of movies which are made out of India as she relates to it. The Sky Is Pink actor further revealed, 'As the book did. It sold more outside India than it did inside India. I feel that it was that story and I want to be attached to stuff like that. So I actively pursued it and I went after it.'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Still Regrets Promoting Skin Lightening Products!

Lastly, Priyanka Chopra said how she met the director of The White Tiger, Ramin and told him that she would love to push the film for it to get the maximum attention. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be part of the Hollywood film, Matrix 4. She will also be seen in the Netflix film, We Can Be Heroes.