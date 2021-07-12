Priyanka Chopra's Fans Are Disappointed With Her Fashion Taste; Ask Her To Fire Her Stylist

The recent outing of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a Wimbledon match didn't leave her fans impressed, and they took a major dig at her fashion taste. On July 10, the Bajirao Mastani actress attended the women's singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova in London. While the actress was seen having a gala time with her friend Natasha Poonawalla, netizens were disappointed with Priyanka's outfit choice and called it 'tacky'.

The actor wore a white turtleneck printed Fendi midi dress from the Fall 2021 collection and completed her look with a tan brown bag and Fendi earrings.

Netizens felt that Priyanka went over the top with her styling and she should have chosen another outfit for the day.

Reacting to Priyanka's pictures, a netizen wrote, "Most of the time PC turns up to be a fashion disaster... her choices with her outfit colour, patterns went wrong on so many occasions... she seriously needs to hire a better stylist."

Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Hubby Nick Jonas' Show Dash & Lily Bags Emmy Nominations

Another netizen wrote, "I'm wondering if she's preggo, but in any case this is not a flattering outfit."

"The worst dressed celebrity most of the time. P.C needs a fashion revamp. Her stylist are making a joke out of her," commented another Instagram user criticising her fashion choice.

Priyanka Chopra At Wimbledon 2021 Final With Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton, Prince William & Martina Navratilova!

"This is so over the top for Wimbledon. Look at how lovely the future Queen looked. Why do bollywoodians dress so tacky when they attend events abroad. What was going on here with her outfit? All she needed was a lovely summer dress and/or blazer with it," wrote one more user.

What's your thought on Priyanka's recent outfit? Do you think she needs a fashion revamp? Tell us in the comments section below.