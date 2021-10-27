Rajkummar Rao Started Crying Loudly While Watching Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay Die In Agneepath

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to make an appearance on 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 alongside Kriti Sanon. The two are set to promote their upcoming film, Hum Do Hamare Do. In the show's recent promo Rajkummar Rao opened up about how he felt while watching Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen.

Rao revealed his feeling watching the film Agneepath, especially when Amitabh Bachchan's character 'Vijay' died in the movie. Rajkummar said, "As a child when I was watching 'Agneepath' and when the movie ends where your character, 'Vijay' dies. Sir, after the film got over, I ran into my room and I covered my face with the pillow and started crying loudly."

"As I was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan had died and I was telling God, 'How can this happen, please bring back Amitabh Bachchan, God. How can God do this, he can't die. Then my mother came and told me that this is just a film and it's not real," he added.

Another promo from the show also revealed that Rajkummar made a revelation that Big B did not remember. The actor revealed that he debuted in an Amitabh Bachchan starrer film with a three-second role.

He said, "In my first film Rann, I did a 3-second role in the film. I really wanted to do a scene with you, but I didn't get the chance. So I thought instead of 3 seconds, I'll get to share the screen with you for five seconds."

Reportedly, in the episode, Kriti Sanon will be seen ballroom dancing with Big B and also propose the veteran actor by doing down on one knee. The new episode is set will air on October 29.

Notably, Hum Do Hamare Do, directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan is all set to release on the same day, October 29, 2021. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak.